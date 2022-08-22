NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,938 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

