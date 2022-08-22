RFG Advisory LLC Buys 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $363.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.