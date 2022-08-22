Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

