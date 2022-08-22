CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 639.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.58.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

