Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

