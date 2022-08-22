NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.00 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

