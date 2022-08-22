Associated Banc Corp Sells 450 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

