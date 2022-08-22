Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 345.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $713.85 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

