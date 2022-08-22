Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,364 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
