Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.