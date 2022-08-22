Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 542,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 189,461 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

CDNS opened at $188.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,623 shares of company stock valued at $72,953,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

