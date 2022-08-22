Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.44 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

