Nvwm LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $251.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

