Nvwm LLC Buys 712 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

