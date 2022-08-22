Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $310.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.19 and its 200-day moving average is $306.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

