JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $590.80 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Enbridge worth $590,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

