DogeFather Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,640.00 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00778886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogeFather Coin Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

Buying and Selling DogeFather

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeFather directly using US dollars.

