DogeFather Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,640.00 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00778886 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DogeFather Coin Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
Buying and Selling DogeFather
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FATHERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for DogeFather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeFather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.