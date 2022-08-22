Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Mills were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

