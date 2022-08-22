Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

