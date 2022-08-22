Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

MTN opened at $238.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

