Heritage Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $72.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

