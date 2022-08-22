DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lessened by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.