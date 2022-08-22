Heritage Trust Co Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Best Buy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 148,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

