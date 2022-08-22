Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,155 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.28% of Corteva worth $117,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

