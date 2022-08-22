Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

BX stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

