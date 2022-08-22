Primecap Management Co. CA Has $134.58 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $134,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $454.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

