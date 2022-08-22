Twin Tree Management LP Buys 233,692 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20,111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

