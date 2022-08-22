Heritage Trust Co Purchases 2,093 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.92 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

