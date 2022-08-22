Heritage Trust Co Sells 19,924 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

