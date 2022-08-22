Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys New Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in BP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.93.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

