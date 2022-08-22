Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.