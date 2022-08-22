Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 200,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,581,000 after purchasing an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.