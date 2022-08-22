Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.04.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

