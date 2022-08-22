Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $94.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

