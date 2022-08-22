Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $149.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

