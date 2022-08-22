iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

