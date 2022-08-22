Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

