Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 12,005 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $112.21 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.