Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $233.18 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.87. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

