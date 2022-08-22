Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.