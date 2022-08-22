iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

