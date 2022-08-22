iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 107,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

