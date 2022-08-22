Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 464 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF alerts:

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EMNT opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.