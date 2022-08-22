Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $14,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $79.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.