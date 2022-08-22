Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

