Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

