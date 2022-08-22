Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

