Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $718,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sanofi by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

