NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $208.73. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $350.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

