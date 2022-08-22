Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

